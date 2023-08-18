Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $872,709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $124.96 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

