Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 237 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $670.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,714. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

