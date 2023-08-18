Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Prom has a market cap of $68.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00014056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,794.27 or 1.00053373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93871954 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,233,246.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

