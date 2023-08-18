PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 5.1%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.06. 163,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 465,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.
PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
PROG Trading Down 2.4 %
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
