Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

IPDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,131. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

