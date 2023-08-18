Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
IPDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,131. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
