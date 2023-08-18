Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $65.31 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,033,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,311,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

