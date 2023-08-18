Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $65.31 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,033,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,311,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.