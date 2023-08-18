Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $34.53 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 467,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,674. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

