Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,590,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.19. 52,718,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,360,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

