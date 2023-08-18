Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,122,741 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,122,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,562. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

