Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701,783. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

