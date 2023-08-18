Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

Shares of NYSE:PRME opened at $11.84 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 252,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,728 in the last ninety days. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after buying an additional 526,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 894.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,063,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

