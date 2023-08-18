Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.