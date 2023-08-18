Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) Insider George Greville Roach Sells 50,000,000 Shares

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) insider George Greville Roach sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($51.38), for a total value of £2,025,000,000 ($2,568,818,977.55).

George Greville Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, George Greville Roach sold 75,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,236 ($66.42), for a total value of £3,927,000,000 ($4,981,605,987.57).

On Monday, July 10th, George Greville Roach sold 85,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77), for a total value of £4,005,200,000 ($5,080,806,799.44).

On Friday, July 28th, George Greville Roach sold 67,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,040 ($51.25), for a total transaction of £2,727,000,000 ($3,459,342,889.76).

On Monday, July 31st, George Greville Roach sold 12,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total transaction of £500,000,000 ($634,276,290.75).

Premier African Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 763,664,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,376,031. Premier African Minerals Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £98.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

