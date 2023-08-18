Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 275,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

