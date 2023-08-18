PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 498,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,025. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

