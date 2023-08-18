PotCoin (POT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,032.09

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,032.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00247576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003787 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

