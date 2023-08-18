Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury Acquires 6,250 Shares

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.
Pollard Banknote Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$25.82 on Friday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$27.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.37.
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 24.62%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
