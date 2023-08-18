Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury Acquires 6,250 Shares

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$25.82 on Friday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1-year low of C$15.77 and a 1-year high of C$27.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.07 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.37.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBL. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

