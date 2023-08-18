PolarityTE (PTEIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTEIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE Stock Performance

Shares of PolarityTE stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,620. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $491,241.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.92.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

