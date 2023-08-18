Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $235.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

