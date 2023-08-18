PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.98

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.98 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 81525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

