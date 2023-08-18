Pier Capital LLC Sells 66,977 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,977 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Alteryx stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 315,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,511. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.