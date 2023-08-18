Pier Capital LLC Sells 106,442 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106,442 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $15,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 608,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $5,558,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.03. 280,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,737. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.