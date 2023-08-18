Pier Capital LLC Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,806 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after buying an additional 637,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

PLNT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 260,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,672. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

