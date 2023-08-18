Pier Capital LLC Increases Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 1.08% of SI-BONE worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,954,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $91,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $45,676.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $91,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,844 shares of company stock worth $1,345,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SI-BONE Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 56,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

