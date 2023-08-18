Pier Capital LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 183,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $77.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

