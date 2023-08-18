Pier Capital LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

SLAB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,153. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

