Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 131,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,643. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

