Pier Capital LLC Buys 849 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,568 shares of company stock worth $10,588,232. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $30.77. 742,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,699. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

