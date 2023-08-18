Pier Capital LLC Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in MasTec by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in MasTec by 22.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MasTec by 91.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 95,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,237. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $123.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.09.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.