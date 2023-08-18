Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $113.59 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.