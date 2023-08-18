Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.23.

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Permian Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

