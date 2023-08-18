Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Performant Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 167,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

