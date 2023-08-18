Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PFGC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 246,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

