Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.1 %

PFGC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 267,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,970. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,562 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

