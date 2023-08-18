Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 445,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,183. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.