Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

