Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,135. Perficient has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Perficient by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,449 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Perficient by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,324 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perficient by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,482 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Perficient by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,097 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

