PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.89. 2,834,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $244.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 356.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 77,349 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

