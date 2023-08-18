Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,096. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $940.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

