Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 133,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

