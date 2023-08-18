Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 4.1%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.34. 32,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 401,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKST. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. This is a boost from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

