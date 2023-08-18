PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.13.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 14,951,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. PayPal has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

