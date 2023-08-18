Payden & Rygel Sells 89,900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. 890,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

