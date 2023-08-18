Payden & Rygel Sells 59,930 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,930 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. 991,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

