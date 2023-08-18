Payden & Rygel Sells 26,704 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $103.48. 247,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $119.79.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

