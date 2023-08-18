Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.54. 2,475,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707,595. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

