Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,150,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $11,191,148 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

