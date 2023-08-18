Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 389,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,356,000. Amdocs comprises about 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 166,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.