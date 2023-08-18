Payden & Rygel Has $3.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $257.22. The company had a trading volume of 493,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average of $255.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

