Payden & Rygel Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Payden & Rygel raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. 1,537,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,543. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.